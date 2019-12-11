Hillsborough Bridge to be reduced to 2 lanes Friday as construction resumes

The Hillsborough Bridge will again be reduced to two lanes Friday as construction to replace the bridge's expansion joints begins.

As of Friday at 6:30 a.m., the four-lane bridge will be reduced to a single lane outbound and a single lane inbound. The reductions will be in place 24 hours a day until the work is finished, and is expected to last six weeks.

Left turn access onto Bunbury Road from the Trans-Canada Highway will not be restricted because of the construction.

In a release sent Wednesday morning, officials reminded drivers the area is a construction zone and traffic controls will be in place as work continues on the additional phases of the Stratford sewer line.

The $10.9 million project to run a new sewage pipe along the Hillsborough Bridge to send Stratford's waste water to Charlottetown's waste treatment facility began in October 2019 and is scheduled to conclude this fall.

