Brace for delays on Hillsborough Bridge over the next couple of weeks
Delays are related to Stratford sewer project, according to P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation
The Water Street ramp onto the Hillsborough bridge will be closed over the next couple of weeks as part of the Stratford sewer project, according to a release from the province.
The release, from the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, indicates most vehicles will be allowed to turn right at the intersection of Water Street and Route 1 but large trucks will have to drive on the bridge by using Grafton street or Riverside Drive.
The release states additional delays are expected on Water Street while the project is underway. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.
While the work related to the Stratford sewer project is expected to be complete by December, further construction will continue under the bridge through the winter.
However, officials cited in the release expect this to have minimal impact on traffic in the area.
