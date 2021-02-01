Cold weather delays progress on Hillsborough Bridge walking/biking lane

Construction of the biking and walking lane across the Hillsborough Bridge is now expected to continue until mid to late March.

Work is not progressing as quickly as the province had hoped due to the cold weather.

According to the Department of Transportation and public works, when concrete is poured in the winter, it has to be covered and heated before and afterward. The heat is applied for at least three days to prevent freezing.

The department also said employees aren't able to move around as easily as in the summertime, due to the extra layers of clothing required to work outdoors in the winter. Workers may also need to take extra breaks to warm up in the site trailer.

The active transportation lane will connect with cycling and walking paths on both sides of the bridge, in Stratford and Charlottetown.

Construction started in October 2020, cutting the four-lane route down to three lanes for the duration of the project.

