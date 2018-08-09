At this P.E.I. sheep farm, tourists pay to put in a few hours' hard work

One Island farm is opening its doors and pastures to visitors who want to spend a day in the life of a sheep farmer.

Rustaret Farm in Shamrock, P.E.I. is now the site of Hills, Hay and Herding, a new farm tour experience where tourists spend the afternoon working the farm.

Margaret McCallum, who owns the farm with her husband Rusty Bittermann said she wanted to create an experience for people who want to know what it takes to keep a farm running every day.

Visitors feed and water the flock and prepare the barn with fresh bedding before herding the farm's 270 sheep in from the pasture for the night.

'I think they walk away with a deeper knowledge of some of the processes of agriculture,' says farm owner Margaret McCallum. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

McCallum said she and her husband bought the farm in 2010 after they both retired from careers as academics and couldn't resist the opportunity to keep teaching people about agriculture by inviting them to the farm.

"We thought we have a beautiful farm, we want to share it with people," McCallum said.

Lisa Moses and Heidi Sjoberg participated in the farm tour while visiting the Island from Boston, Mass. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"For people who don't have a chance to be around animals, it's then being able to come and actually participate in the work of caring for those animals."

'Sharing in a cycle'

McCallum and Bittermann introduced livestock to the farm in 2015 and now have three breeds of rare sheep and three breeds of cattle.

She said the animals are all grass-fed and farmed for meat and she wants the experience to provide a glimpse into a side of agriculture that most people don't get to see.

McCallum said she and Bittermann plan to run the tour for the rest of the summer and continue it next year. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"I think a lot of people are interested in knowing where their food comes from, which means knowing how agriculture works," McCallum said. "When they are eating meat, which is what we're raising, then it's not just something that's out of a plastic tray anymore. They recognize that they are sharing in a cycle."

'Walk in someone's shoes'

Heidi Sjoberg participated in the farm tour while visiting the Island from Boston, Mass. She said she had done farm tours in the past but has never had the chance to get her hands dirty.

'The amount of work that the two folks here put in is incredible in the course of a day,' says Sjoberg. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"It's a great opportunity to walk in someone's shoes for a bit," Sjoberg said. "Actually working and meeting people that have a different life from me gets me out of my space and into something really different … It's fun to just dig in and get a good workout."

McCallum said she and Bittermann plan to run the tour for the rest of the summer and continue it next year. She said bringing visitors to the farm allows them to appreciate their animals a little more each time.

"People like to go away feeling that it's not something contrived, that what they're doing is something that happens every day here and that they've been part of it," she said.

The farm tour costs $75 per person for groups of two or four and $60 per person for larger groups and can be booked through the Experience PEI website.

More P.E.I. News