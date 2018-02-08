New round of construction starts Wednesday on Hillsborough Bridge

Drivers who use the Hillsborough Bridge are in for another round of lane changes starting Wednesday.

The province announced Tuesday that work is about to begin on construction of the Active Transportation Corridor, which will add a two-way dedicated lane for bikers and pedestrians on the south side of the bridge, closest to downtown Charlottetown.

The lane will eventually hook up to cycling and walking paths on either side of the Hillsborough River, in both Stratford and Charlottetown.

"Traffic control will be on site each workday to set up (and tear down) for two lanes out to Stratford and one lane in to Charlottetown between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday," said a release from the province.

"Traffic will be two lanes in to Charlottetown and one lane out to Stratford all other times of the day and over the weekend."

The province says the work could stretch into 2021, "depending on weather and material deliveries."

When the lane is done, a barrier will separate vehicle traffic from the cyclists and walkers.

Money for the $4-million project will come out of P.E.I.'s $25-million Active Transportation Fund.

The Hillsborough Bridge also had lanes switching direction depending on the time of day when a new sewage pipe was being installed to send Stratford's wastewater to Charlottetown's waste treatment facility.

That work took several months.

