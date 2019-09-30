Trail volunteers put in long, tough days repairing Dorian damage
'It's rewarding work when you see hikers come through and say thank you'
Since post-tropical storm Dorian hit P.E.I. Sept. 7, volunteers have spent four to five a hours each day clearing trees from and repairing hiking trails from Tignish to Souris.
"Mother Nature has quite a way of pruning itself," said Greg McKee, president of Island Trails.
"Any trees that had any weakness in it, Dorian took care of it. So it's been quite a combination of smaller immature trees and mature trees that maybe have hit their best-before date."
"This is the worst we have ever had," added longtime volunteer Preston Wotton of the damage.
'Trees have been weakened'
One of the worst-hit areas was Breadalbane in central P.E.I., where volunteers say they had no choice but to reroute the trail around fallen trees.
"There was so many trees that we now have a roundabout in Breadalbane," Wotton said. "There's just too many trees to take out."
"It's very hard work," added McKee. "You're back 10 kilometres carrying a chainsaw and materials, it gets quite hefty."
McKee said it's only thanks to dedicated volunteers that trails have been cleared as quickly as they have.
"We really benefit from a good core group of volunteers," he said. "It's hard work, it's rewarding work once the trail is done and it's rewarding work when you see hikers come through and say thank you."
'We don't mind a little physical work'
Most of the trails have now been cleared but there is still work to do.
Volunteers will spend the next few days in the St. Peters area clearing the Forest Hill Hiking and Equestrian Trail.
"I think our work is always ongoing," McKee said. "As we stand here today, the wind is blowing, trees have been weakened, we have hikers out all the time that are keeping us updated. People keep us on our toes and we try and accommodate as best possible."
Wotton said it is rewarding to lend a hand.
"We all enjoy being out in the woods and we don't mind a little physical work. We're getting in good shape now."
More P.E.I. news
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.