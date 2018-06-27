Skip to Main Content
'Styrofoam, plastic and rope, water bottles': Hikers asked to help clean up

A P.E.I. man has created an initiative called Hike and Bag to encourage people to pick up trash they find on beaches and trails.

'There's a ton of stuff out there'

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
When Bob Jenson hikes now, he takes a garbage bag with him. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Bob Jensen was motivated to do something after seeing news stories about trash in the oceans.

Now when he hikes, he takes his work gloves and a garbage bag with him.

This beach looks lovely, but garbage found on it included a tire, a plastic barrel, and food packaging. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"Almost anywhere I go on the Island — South Shore, North Shore — I can fill a large garbage bag within 30 minutes and sometimes less," said Jenson.

"There's a ton of stuff out there. There's an awful lot of Styrofoam, plastic and rope, water bottles and stuff like that."

Jensen has created a Twitter handle and hashtag, asking people to post photos of trash they find on their travels.

He also hopes to establish a program where found fishing gear can be offered back to fishermen for free.

This half-disintegrated beer can was part of the garbage collected. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

With files from Island Morning

