'Styrofoam, plastic and rope, water bottles': Hikers asked to help clean up

A P.E.I. man has created an initiative called Hike and Bag to encourage people to pick up trash they find on beaches and trails.

Bob Jensen was motivated to do something after seeing news stories about trash in the oceans.

Now when he hikes, he takes his work gloves and a garbage bag with him.

This beach looks lovely, but garbage found on it included a tire, a plastic barrel, and food packaging. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"Almost anywhere I go on the Island — South Shore, North Shore — I can fill a large garbage bag within 30 minutes and sometimes less," said Jenson.

"There's a ton of stuff out there. There's an awful lot of Styrofoam, plastic and rope, water bottles and stuff like that."

Jensen has created a Twitter handle and hashtag, asking people to post photos of trash they find on their travels.

Please help me spread the word about <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HikeAndBag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HikeAndBag</a>. I want to encourage <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hikers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hikers</a> to bring in the trash from the trails and beaches they use. I was able to gather this yesterday in 15 minutes. Nature needs our help. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hiking?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hiking</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oceans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oceans</a> <a href="https://t.co/m9mLHFP6oe">pic.twitter.com/m9mLHFP6oe</a> —@HikeAndBag

He also hopes to establish a program where found fishing gear can be offered back to fishermen for free.

This half-disintegrated beer can was part of the garbage collected. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

