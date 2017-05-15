Ontario man dies in P.E.I. road crash

A 28-year-old man from Wasaga Beach, Ont., has died following a single-vehicle accident on Route 2 in Springvale, P.E.I.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday, said RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh.

"When we arrived on scene there were bystanders around," said Eveleigh.

"They had extinguished the fire by throwing dirt on the engine, and we used the fire extinguishers to put out the fire that was there, just to make sure it was safe for everyone to go in and around the vehicle."

The driver was the only person in the SUV, which went off the road and struck a culvert. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and died there from his injuries, said Eveleigh.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash, and hope to gain some information from the vehicle's records.