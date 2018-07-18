Accident closes major P.E.I. highway
RCMP shut down a section of Route 2 near Kensington Wednesday morning.
No details of accident provided
The section from Route 107 (the Blue Shank Rd) to Victoria Street West in Kensington is closed due to a motor vehicle collision.
Police did not provide any details of the accident. In a mid-morning update, RCMP said the highway would not reopen until early afternoon at least.
A detour around the accident scene has been set up.