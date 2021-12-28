A 30-year-old P.E.I. man is dead following a head-on collision between his car and a transport truck on the Trans-Canada Highway in eastern P.E.I. Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene in Cherry Valley at about 10:30 a.m., RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler said. The victim was in his car at the time of the collision. The truck driver was shaken but uninjured, Butler said.

The transport truck was carrying about 60,000 pounds of potatoes, Butler said. The section of the highway where the collision occurred has remained closed as police continue their investigation.

Butler said the truck may need to stay there throughout the weekend until the load is removed.