Environment Canada issues wind warning for P.E.I.

More winter weather is on the way for Islanders, albeit nowhere near as wild as this weekend's storm.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all three counties of P.E.I. early Monday morning.

It's more than just wind to watch on Monday, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

The forecast is calling for snow and a risk of freezing rain and then turning to rain overnight, then back to snow. The temperatures climb to a high of 6 C overnight.

"As the temperatures come up, the ground is so cold, and when the transition between snow and rain does occur, I do think it will be freezing on contact," she said.

The temperatures will also drop quickly Tuesday, Simpkin said, so whatever is wet will be freezing quickly.

Wind will pick up later this evening, ranging from 60 km/h to maximum gusts out of the southeast to 90 km/h.

Following the mild temperatures late Monday and early Tuesday, the thermometer will drop back to -14 C Tuesday night.