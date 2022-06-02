$20M project aims to complete high-speed internet connections across P.E.I.

A Canada-P.E.I. partnership announced Thursday morning will dedicate up to $20 million toward connecting every property on the Island to high-speed internet.

The P.E.I. government has pledged to have 95 per cent of the province connected by 2023, and 100 per cent by 2025.

"More than ever before, Islanders having access to reliable high-speed Internet is absolutely crucial for the growth and prosperity of Prince Edward Island," said P.E.I. Economic Growth Minister Matthew MacKay in a news release.

The cost of the project will be split evenly between the federal and provincial governments. P.E.I.'s $10 million portion comes from the existing P.E.I. Broadband Fund.

The province has said connecting the final homes on the Island will be a challenge. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The federal government is also putting up $1.5 million for a short-term project in partnership with Island Telecom and Xplornet to connect 1,046 homes in 56 communities.

"We need to close the connection gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Prince Edward Island has access to reliable high-speed Internet," said federal Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings.

According to the news release, the partnership will connect about 2,000 homes.

The partnership is part of Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which aims to provide all Canadians with access to internet speeds of at least 50 Mbps for download, and 10 Mbps for upload.