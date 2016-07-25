Feds, province investing in high-speed internet for rural P.E.I.

The provincial and federal governments are investing in broadband infrastructure that will bring high-speed internet to more rural parts of P.E.I.

This project will deliver high-speed internet to almost 30,000 residents through a combination of fibre and fixed wireless technologies.

Bernadette Jordan, federal minister of rural and economic development, and P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan made the announcement at a news conference in Tracadie Cross on Friday.

The federal government is contributing more than $33.1 million and the provincial government more than $3.5 million. The remainder, more than $37 million, will come from Bell Canada and Xplornet.

The province says once complete, the project will create new potential for innovation and economic development, helping business owners connect with new markets, allowing better access to services, and providing students with the ability to broaden their studies.

