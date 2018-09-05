P.E.I. high school rugby will carry on following ban in Nova Scotia, says P.E.I. Rugby Union

The P.E.I. Rugby Union says the high school season will continue as scheduled following a ban on the sport at the high school level announced yesterday in Nova Scotia.

The ban came after an injury to a player at Sydney Academy, but governing body says that did not affect its decision. The Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation said the decision took into account studies that showed high rates of injury in the sport.

Last year a P.E.I. high school player, Brodie McCarthy, died of a head injury suffered during a match. The P.E.I. Rugby Union responded to the accident with new safety training.

"Our provincial union will continue to do everything we can to make the game as safe as possible for our players and we're excited for to see our junior players back out on the fields," Ryan Lloyd, commissioner of high school rugby on P.E.I. and secretary for the P.E.I. Rugby Union, said in an email to CBC News.

Lloyd said P.E.I. Rugby Union fully supports Rugby Nova Scotia.

The high school season on P.E.I. started Thursday evening.

