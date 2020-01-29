High schools reviewing pandemic plans following positive case

High schools on P.E.I. are taking another look at their pandemic operational plans following a positive case of COVID-19 at Charlottetown Rural last month.

Erin Johnston, assistant director with the Public Schools Branch, said high schools face challenges other schools don't, because they can't keep students separated into cohorts.

"High schools just function differently in the way that they select classes and how they move through the day," said Johnston.

"You have students in semesters taking four different courses and they don't travel as a class the same way they would as at an intermediate school or at an elementary school."

In response to the positive case high schools in Charlottetown and Cornwall moved to virtual learning, but high schools across the province reviewed operational plans.

They are making sure the written plans are accurate and have enough detail so that they are clear, said Johnston. They are also improving records of class lists and seating plans, which are potentially important for contact tracing in the event of a COVID-19 case.

The Charlottetown Rural case was an important learning experience, said Johnston.

"Should we have to head in that direction again we'll be wiser," she said.

"One thing I've learned from the pandemic is that I don't expect anything anymore. It seems all very unpredictable."

With that in mind, she said students and parents will need to continue to be understanding and flexible as more changes will be possible in January.

