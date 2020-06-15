High school graduate 'at a loss for words' as trucks stage convoy tribute

A young cousin marvels at the trucks lining the Greenfield Road in Montague Sunday as a surprise for Alexander Mallard's graduation from high school. (Keira Loane)

When Alexander Mallard's mother sat down with his grandmother and girlfriend to plan a special surprise for his high school graduation, the idea came to them pretty quickly.

With restrictions still in force on P.E.I. during the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional rituals of his Montague High School graduation were either cancelled or very much changed.

But Tracy Campbell had heard about the parades being organized for birthdays around Prince Edward Island, and it occurred to her she had the connections to do something similar.

"Both sides of Alexander's family have been involved in trucks, and Alexander knew since birth that he was going to be in the trucking industry. There's never been a doubt. That's all he wants to do," said Campbell.

She set a goal of 10, maybe 15 trucks to drive by the house while they were taking graduation pictures Sunday and having cake — with a truck in icing on top — at their Montague home.

42 trucks salute Alexander Mallard's graduation from Montague High School 0:30

Her mother called Alexander out to the end of the driveway for a picture, which he thought was a bit strange but went along with it.

From the end of the driveway he saw the trucks rolling down the highway, honking their horns — and they just kept coming, 42 of them.

"I was at a loss for words. I couldn't believe how many of them came out of their way," he said.

His father Colin led the convoy, two uncles followed and his grandfather was at the end of the convoy. It could hardly have been a more appropriate tribute.

Alexander Mallard cuts a truck-themed cake, top left, gets behind the wheel of his grandfather's truck, top right and below, the cake depicts the same truck. (Tracy Campbell)

"I've been in them forever and working around them forever and I can't wait for the day I can drive one. I'll be a third generation in my family," he said.

As for future plans, Alexander said he has been accepted to a diesel mechanic course in New Brunswick for the fall, but there are some other courses he is interested in and is still weighing his options.

Alexander Mallard, centre, with his parents Colin Mallard, left and Tracy Campbell, right, at his graduation party. (Family photo)

