Flags honour high school grads on Main Street in Souris

Flags honouring the class of 2020 line Main Street in Souris. (Karen Power)

High school graduation is typically an event for the entire community of Souris, P.E.I., and Souris Regional has found a way in the middle of the pandemic for everyone to celebrate this year as well.

Thirty banner flags went up along Main Street Tuesday, one to honour each member of the class of 2020.

Souris Regional principal Anna MacKenzie said in a normal year pretty much everyone in the town comes to the graduation ceremony, which is held at the local arena.

"It's still important for aunts and uncles and grammies and grampies to be able to see and have their child recognized in the community sense," said MacKenzie.

"For moms and dads, they're always really proud of their graduates. So it really serves a lot of that visual recognition for our kids and our community."

There are also two flags honouring the graduates of École La-Belle-Cloche in nearby Rollo Bay.

The flags will remain up until the day after the graduation next week. The students can collect their banner as a personal keepsake.

Traditional ceremony

Souris graduates will have an in-person ceremony that their families can attend as well.

Graduates will assemble as a class in the school cafeteria, with invited guests in their vehicles outside. The guests of each graduate will be invited inside separately for the presentation of that graduate's diploma and awards.

The size of the cafeteria will allow for appropriate physical distancing during the ceremony.

More from CBC P.E.I.