Flags honour high school grads on Main Street in Souris
Grads will also have in-person ceremony
High school graduation is typically an event for the entire community of Souris, P.E.I., and Souris Regional has found a way in the middle of the pandemic for everyone to celebrate this year as well.
Thirty banner flags went up along Main Street Tuesday, one to honour each member of the class of 2020.
Souris Regional principal Anna MacKenzie said in a normal year pretty much everyone in the town comes to the graduation ceremony, which is held at the local arena.
"It's still important for aunts and uncles and grammies and grampies to be able to see and have their child recognized in the community sense," said MacKenzie.
"For moms and dads, they're always really proud of their graduates. So it really serves a lot of that visual recognition for our kids and our community."
There are also two flags honouring the graduates of École La-Belle-Cloche in nearby Rollo Bay.
The flags will remain up until the day after the graduation next week. The students can collect their banner as a personal keepsake.
Traditional ceremony
Souris graduates will have an in-person ceremony that their families can attend as well.
Graduates will assemble as a class in the school cafeteria, with invited guests in their vehicles outside. The guests of each graduate will be invited inside separately for the presentation of that graduate's diploma and awards.
The size of the cafeteria will allow for appropriate physical distancing during the ceremony.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.