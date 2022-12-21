P.E.I. government ending rebates for high-efficiency oil furnaces
Rebates for heat pumps will continue, but not for propane and oil systems
Prince Edward Islanders looking to improve the efficiency of heating systems with a device based on petroleum fuel have until the end of the year to install one if they want to qualify for a provincial rebate.
Eligibility for the $500 rebate on high-efficiency oil boilers and furnaces, propane boilers and furnaces, tankless propane water heaters and indirect water heaters ends on Dec. 31, as the province moves a step closer to net zero emissions by 2040.
"What we're focusing our budget on is low-carbon and energy saving and money saving incentives," said Derek Ellis, director of sustainability for the province.
The Dec. 31 deadline applies to the installation date, although there is an appeal process if you bought a system and haven't been able to have it fully installed by then. Islanders will have until March 31 to apply for the rebate.
Efficiency P.E.I. will continue to offer rebates for people installing home heat pumps, insulating and sealing up drafts, as well as for those acquiring wood stoves and wood-fired furnaces.
The high-efficiency rebates never made up a big part of Efficiency P.E.I.'s rebate budget, said Ellis. It was less than 10 per cent, and that amount had been falling. In the last fiscal year, the agency paid out about 300 rebates, compared to more than 4,000 for heat pumps.
Get some advice
Choosing a heat pump is not a simple solution for everyone, according to Efficiency P.E.I. Older homes without an open concept floor plan can be more difficult to heat with mini-split heat pumps, Ellis said.
"Some homes are just not conducive to a single, mini-split heat pump," he said.
"I think that talking to your contractor, getting a heat pump installer to come and look at your home, it would be a good first step."
Any home that is well insulated can see significant savings with a heat pump installed, he said.
Advice is also available from Efficiency P.E.I.
With files from Island Morning
