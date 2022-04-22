Charlottetown residents concerned new Hidden Valley subdivision may cause traffic congestion

Some Charlottetown residents worry a new subdivision planned for their neighbourhood may lead to traffic congestion in the area.

More than 100 duplexes are slated to be built at the new Hidden Valley subdivision, which will be just off Route 2 in the northern part of the city.

Residents of Highfield Heights, an older subdivision right next to the Hidden Valley site, say they are not against the development, but some are concerned the four access roads connecting the new subdivision to their neighbourhood may cause traffic bottlenecks near their homes.

"I've counted around 90 single-family dwellings in this area. So they're going to add over 135 duplexes, all exiting through the same two roads, and that's just going to make the traffic horrendous," said David Kay, who lives in the area.

"There's going to be triple the number of cars coming through here in the morning ... It's dangerous. It's going to be horrendous. There's going to be a crash. And I don't want to be the one to turn around and say, I told you so."

Resident Janet Roach said as many as an additional 500 vehicles could be going through the area on a regular basis. She said she's mainly concerned about the safety of the people living in the area.

"My grandchildren come here, and my granddaughter is learning to ride a bike. There's people in the subdivision that walk their dogs. Kids are rollerblading, biking," she said. "It's just a disaster."

Route 2 access

Because the land was already zoned for housing, the city did not have to approve the project and residents were not notified about the development.

From left to right: David Kay, Janet Roach and Katherine Morris, residents who are concerned the new Hidden Valley subdivision next to theirs will cause 'horrendous' traffic. (CBC/Laura Meader)

But Roach said the city should have at least done a traffic study, and that vehicles should be allowed access to Route 2 to help fight congestion.

The province said in an emailed statement lines of sight and safe stopping distances should be considered before granting such requests, as well as the new subdivision's layout and the number of lots proposed.

Zack Bell, the MLA for the area, plans to meet the transportation minister and engineers Monday to discuss whether it's possible to allow access to Route 2.

"I know that the provincial engineers will be able to at least answer those questions and maybe work for a solution that can maybe address what the residents have been asking," Bell said.

Nearby resident Katherine Morris pointed to the lack of sidewalks in Highfield Heights and bad road conditions in the subdivision as being other risk factors.

"I have a hearing-impaired special needs brother. The one independent action he can do that brings him joy is jump on his bike. And he goes racing around the neighborhood, honking his horn," she said.

"It's not going to be safe for the children. It's not going to be safe for my brother."