North-end Charlottetown residents make appeal to change plans for neighbouring subdivision

Some Charlottetown residents upset about a new subdivision are appealing to city hall and the Island Regulatory Appeals Commission.

About 150 residents have signed a petition asking the city to reconsider its approval of the new Hidden Valley subdivision being built next to their older neighbourhood, Highfield Heights.

Just under 150 duplexes will be built in the new subdivision, just off Route 2 in Charlottetown's north end.

"I'm really hoping that the city will re-look at this and find something that will suit our mature subdivision better, as well as help this subdivision," said Katherine Morris, a resident of Highfield Heights.

Trucks are going through their roads during construction, and when development is complete all vehicles will have to travel through Highfield Heights.

Project met subdivision obligations: city

Residents who signed the petition are worried about traffic and safety.

Hidden Valley, just off Route 2 in the northern part of the Charlottetown, will have just under 150 new duplexes. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"If we don't do anything we've got ourselves to blame, so we're just doing as much as we can," said David Kay.

The province has said there cannot be access to the new development off Route 2.

Residents said they are not against the development, but said there should have been a traffic study looking at how many cars their residential roads can handle.

Officials with the City of Charlottetown said the project met the subdivision obligations, but could not comment further until the appeal is settled.

If the city won't re-examine plans, residents hope IRAC will be able to order some changes.