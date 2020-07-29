Islanders share hidden gems they've discovered on P.E.I. this COVID summer

With little traffic on P.E.I. roads compared to any summer in at least the last 50 years, Islanders are taking the opportunity to get out and explore some of P.E.I.'s natural beauty and discover some new favourite places.

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are allowing only visitors from Nove Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as some seasonal residents and family members of P.E.I. residents, so tourism is down dramatically. One silver lining: a rare opportunity to enjoy less-crowded spaces on P.E.I.

CBC News asked Islanders via Facebook what new favourite spots they'd discovered here at home.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

'Quiet, no crowds'

"Normally hot spots like this are buzzing with tourists so it's a very different experience in 2020," said Bethany Coles, posting a photo of the empty beach at North Rustico.

Becky Murley Pineau commented: "We've gotten a P.E.I. map and have circled all the provincial and national parks. We have also added all the school playgrounds. It gives us a list to try to check them all out. It will be a great keepsake for 2020!"

Sara Bryanton of Kensington had the beach at Victoria-by-the-Sea on P.E.I.'s South Shore to herself one day this week.

"Crowds normally keep me away. But now, quiet, no crowds in the local shops, no bad lineups at Richard's [Fresh Seafood]. Not great for the economy obviously but I enjoyed myself!"

'Practically had Victoria beach to myself today!,' commented Sara Bryanton. (Submitted by Sara Bryanton)

Many Islanders posted that since they were unable to travel, they booked stays at vacation rentals on P.E.I.

Kathy Corbett even took along her flower boxes from home to enjoy on her two-week vacation at a waterfront cottage rental in Meadowbank.

Kathy Corbett says her seaside staycation in Meadowbank was 'beautiful and peaceful.' (Submitted by Kathy Corbett)

"Had a very relaxing staycation!" Corbett commented. "Beautiful and peaceful."

This is [a] unique opportunity that we have the Island so empty in the summer, we all should get out and see more. — Debbie Murray

Leigh Anne Praught of Charlottetown said she and her family have "been doing a beach crawl, trying to visit as many different beaches as we can!" They've also been sampling dairy bars along the way.

So far they've gone further west than they've ever been on the Island, to West Point Lighthouse on the South Shore near O'Leary, as well as to Brackley, Cavendish, Greenwich, Panmure Island, Basin Head and Blooming Point.

"West Point has been our most successful sea glass day. Greenwich is a fave for its quietness and the beauty of St Peters. We saw a bunch of seals at Basin Head so that will always be a memorable trip. Brackley is our regular beach and holds a spot in our heart for that reason. And you certainly can't argue the beauty of Cavendish!" Praught wrote.

Leigh Anne Praught, left, and her family have been trying to get to as many different beaches as possible all over P.E.I. (Submitted by Leigh Anne Praught)

Several people responded that they were visiting beautiful Knox's Dam in Victoria Cross near Montague for the first time. It's often overlooked because it is slightly off the beaten path, but it's not hard to access. It was a grist mill in the mid- to late-1800s and then supplied hydroelectric power for the town of Montague from 1907 to 1955. An idyllic place to fish or just sit and enjoy the rushing waterfall, it was recognized in 2009 as a national historic place.

"I heard about this place from a friend," said Debbie Murray. "So I planned a trip. Was not disappointed (heart emojis)."

"This is [a] unique opportunity that we have the Island so empty in the summer, we all should get out and see more," Murray added. "Take the roads less travelled and find some hidden Island gems and share the pictures so others can enjoy them or go themselves."

Debbie Murray was excited to discover Knox's Dam just outside Montague recently. (Submitted by Debbie Murray)

"My husband and I went exploring last week and came across this gem!" said Felicia MacIntyre. "I had no idea where Cymbria was nor did I know this was the oldest homestead in P.E.I. until someone told me when I posted the photo."

The Doucet House, now a museum, was built in 1772 when Acadian families who had been expelled by the British 15 years earlier were coming out of hiding or returning to P.E.I.

MacIntyre said her family usually vacations in the south in spring, then visits family in Ontario in the fall, but noted, "This year has been a little different."

Felicia MacIntyre discovered the fascinating Doucet House museum in Rustico. (Submitted by Felicia MacIntyre)

Yan Liu of Stratford says it's important to get out and enjoy family time this summer. (Submitted by Yan Liu)

"Under this situation we have to enjoy our family time and keep to believe 'what a wonderful world,'" wrote Yan Liu, who lives in Stratford, P.E.I., sharing a photo of the wharf in Malpeque next to Cabot Beach Provincial Park.

Noelle Lecky of Summerside said she "had no idea we had buffaloes" on P.E.I. She said she "heard from a co-worker about the buffaloes and I thought he was kidding."

She made a trip to the buffalo park down east in rural Milltown Cross, P.E.I., which has a herd of about 56 buffalo. The park was owned by the provincial government, which a few years ago handed over the park to Buddhist monks who live in the area. It's been an attraction since the 1970s, when P.E.I. was given the buffalo as a gift by the Alberta government. The best time to see the buffaloes is early morning or in the evening when they tend to come out into the open.

"I was one happy 'tourist' for the day," Lecky said.

Noelle Lecky of Summerside was thrilled to discover P.E.I. has a herd of buffalo. (Submitted by Noelle Lecky)

The beach at Canoe Cove on P.E.I.'s South Shore is 'kind of a hidden spot,' says Erin Lynn. (Submitted by Erin Lynn)

Erin Lynn said her family is taking more time to travel around P.E.I. this summer "in search of great beaches."

"We are definitely taking advantage of our beautiful Island and also plan on some camping trips this summer as well," she said.

She said growing up in Cornwall, her family went to the beach at Canoe Cove often. Now, the park has been upgraded with public bathrooms and a new parking lot.

"It's kind of a hidden spot," she said. "It's definitely somewhere the locals are more aware of." Not anymore!

'I have been at New Glasgow before but this is the first time we took the time to stop the car and make new memories,' says Marvin Sanchez. (Submitted by Marvin Sanchez)

Marvin Sanchez of Charlottetown said he and his wife are driving around the Island to rediscover places they'd seen before, but never had the time to stop and enjoy.

"I have been at New Glasgow before but this is the first time we took the time to stop the car and make new memories," he said. "In a sense I can say this was a new discovery for us."

