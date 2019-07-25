Knock knock, who's there? Sammy seagull

When Islander Debbie Rodgers hears a tiny tapping sound coming from her back porch she knows exactly who to expect peeking into the glass door — it's Sammy Lee, the herring gull.

For the last several weeks, Rodgers says her family has been getting frequent visits from their feathered friend on their property in eastern P.E.I., sometimes several times in a day.

"He comes right to our patio door on our deck and he taps on our window, usually to get our attention," Rodgers said.

'So cute, so hilarious'

While Rodgers said she hasn't fed the bird, she suspects Sammy Lee returns to her home in search of leftover food that the family sometimes throws over the deck in the backyard.

In his pursuit of delicious snacks, Debbie Rodgers says, Sammy Lee is a determined critter. (Debbie Rodgers/Facebook)

"I posted the video … and people were teasing me saying they loved the video, they thought it was so cute, it was so hilarious," she said.

"And they said he was part of the family and I said, 'I guess he is part of the family … we'll have to name him."

Rodgers said many suggestions were put forward by Islanders in the comment section of her Facebook post including "Gull-iver" and "Steven Sea-Gull."

"Sammy Lee was suggested by a lady in Souris because she knew that my dad's name was Leland, and he passed away a number of years ago and she thought Sammy Lee had a nice ring to it," Rodgers said.

'Quite persistent'

In his pursuit of delicious snacks, Rodgers said, Sammy Lee is a determined critter.

"He's quite persistent," she said. So much so that the gull moved from knocking on the glass to pecking holes into the screen door.

"My husband isn't too terribly pleased about that," Rodgers said.

He's just a very fascinating, unique little bird. — Debbie Rodgers

Rodgers wasn't expecting the wave of attention her post has generated.

"I just thought it was interesting," she said.

'Looking for food'

Dwaine Oakley, with Holland College's wildlife conservation technology program, said he's certain Sammy Lee was looking for food.

"Most likely learned behaviour from being fed in the past," he said.

While Oakley cautions Rodgers not to feed Sammy Lee, as it will make it difficult to keep the bird away, he said that the video is hilarious.

Rodgers said she isn't feeding Sammy Lee but enjoys the visits.

"He seems to just like the attention," Rodgers said. "He's just a very fascinating, unique little bird. We really like having him come to the house, that's for sure."

