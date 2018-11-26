Former trailer park residents supported with cheques

The 21 families that used to live at the former Heritage Trailer Park in Summerside, P.E.I., were presented with cheques at a small ceremony Saturday afternoon.

Last May, park tenants were notified they must move out by the end of November.

"For the 21 mobile owners — most were between the ages of 74 to 95 — they'd been there for 40 to 45 years," said Don Reid of the Heritage Park Community Response Committee, a group of churches and service clubs that came together to support the residents.

'Upheaval of their lives'

The group launched a GoFundMe campaign in October with the hope of raising $100,000 toward helping tenants with moving costs.

The former residents have moved from their community and many struggled to find an affordable place to live. (John Robertson/CBC)

Many of the tenants were concerned about the cost of moving their homes.

"This was a whole upheaval of their lives," said Reid.

Through several fundraisers and private donations, the committee raised enough money to give the former residents $2,952 per household.

The residents are now scattered across the Summerside area. Many said they are living in apartments beyond their means due to a lack of affordable housing in the area and are struggling to pay their bills.

