7 things to know about heritage properties in Charlottetown

If Ray Campbell is successful in getting the heritage designation on his property revoked, it'll be just the third time it's happened in Charlottetown.

A property at 90 Prince Charles Dr. was delisted several years ago, according to Greg Rivard, chair of the city's planning and heritage committee. And another at 95 Fitzroy St., where the Jean Canfield Building now stands, was delisted and moved to 73 Chestnut St., where it was relisted as a heritage property.

Campbell owns a log cabin on Hillsborough Street that dates back to the 1800s. He wants to tear it down but is restricted by its heritage status. He has applied to have the building delisted, and it will be discussed at a public meeting on Aug. 29.

It comes at a time when the city is in the process of creating a new stand-alone heritage preservation bylaw that "will specifically address the objective of preservation and restoration over that of development," Rivard said.

Here are some facts about heritage properties in Charlottetown.

How many designated heritage properties are in the city?

This home at 12 Kent St. is one of 354 designated heritage properties in Charlotteown. (CBC)

There are 354 designated properties, the majority located in the downtown core. Euston, Fitzroy, Prince and Sydney streets all have at least 20 heritage properties.

More than 290 of the properties were designated in 1979. Thirteen have been designated since 1999 — the last, at 12 Kent. St., in 2009.

What are the benefits of owning a heritage property?

This house was delisted on Fitzroy Street, and relisted after it was moved to Chestnut Street. (CBC)

Owners can apply for heritage grants of up to $5,000 a year to go toward renovations, Rivard said, and there is also potential for municipal tax breaks under the new bylaw.

But Rivard said it really comes to pride of ownership, and wanting to preserve the look and feel of what makes Charlottetown unique.

"For someone to have a heritage property, it certainly boils down to a pride and a love for heritage. To me that's the biggest advantage."

The new bylaw would allow residents of a neighbourhood or street to collectively apply as a heritage preservation area.

What are the restrictions?

Ray Campbell says to convert under heritage guidelines would be too expensive and he can't get insurance, despite an engineer's report saying it was structurally sound. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Additions and alterations to the exterior of the building require an approved building permit, but activities inside the building or on the property are generally not affected, Rivard said.

"If it's shingle siding, for instance, and someone wanted to come along and put vinyl siding on and it's a heritage resource, then it's something that probably would not be allowed."

Normal maintenance and repairs — painting, re-roofing, replacing gutters, fixing stairs, for example — can be carried out at the owner's discretion, Rivard said.

How does a property become designated?

Owners of heritage properties can apply for grants to go toward renovations. (CBC)

The city's heritage board can recommend a property to council based on criteria of historical significance and preservation. The board may initiate this process itself, or it may be requested by a building or property owner or an interested third party.

The board reviews the application, which would include architectural plans and other relevant information.

If there are no objections, council can designate the property a heritage resource.

What if someone doesn't want their property designated?

According to the bylaw, an owner or any person, group or organization interested in, or likely to be affected by a proposed designation, may object to the proposed designation by submitting comments or concerns in writing within 30 calendar days of the date of the notice of intention to designate.

The heritage board would review the objection and make a recommendation to council.

How can a property become delisted?

The property at 90 Prince Charles Dr. is one of only two in Charlottetown that have had their heritage designation delisted. (CBC)

Council may revoke the designation of a heritage resource damaged by an "act of God" or for any other reason as determined necessary on the recommendation of the heritage board, according to the bylaw.

If a property owner makes an application to have the property delisted, it must first go to a public meeting. Council can then decide to delist the property. As with all bylaw amendments, it would also require the approval of the provincial minister.

What about heritage buildings not in use?

The former Irving gas station at the corner of Queen and Euston streets is a designated heritage property. (CBC)

The former Irving gas station on the corner of Euston and Queen streets is a designated heritage property, but it is no longer in use.

Rivard said the city can't force property owners to do anything with their buildings.

"In the case of the Irving property … we can reach out to them, which we have, and encourage them to either do something with the property or to potentially sell it but to date nothing's happened," he said.

"If someone were successful in buying the property, and they were looking to do something other than restoring or working around the current building that's there, they would have to make an application to delist the property."

CBC has reached out to Irving about plans for the property but have not received a response.

Does a heritage designation restrict the sale of the property?

New owners should be made aware the property is a designated heritage resource, Rivard said.

"However, the sale or purchase of the property remains the private affair of the owner."