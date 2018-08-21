Fundraiser launched for tenants of closing mobile home park

A committee has come together in Summerside, P.E.I., to help the residents of Heritage Park Mobile Home Sites, home to 21 mobile home tenants.

The tenants were told in May the park would be closing in November.

The Heritage Park Community Response Committee launched a GoFundMe campaign Monday night. Committee chair Don Reid said the goal is to raise $100,000 to help tenants with their moving costs.

"What we're attempting to do through this fundraising is, help them financially to reimburse them for what they've incurred financially," said Reid.

"In most cases it's running between seven to 10 thousand dollars for each move."

The money would be split evenly among the 21 residents.

Fundraising dinner planned

Tanya Winchester, who has lived in the park for eight years, said she's very thankful for the campaign.

"It's so exciting. It's a huge relief knowing that so many of the members of the park, they're going to be able to get some help," said Winchester.

"There's lots that's needed. It's just comforting knowing that there's some light at the end of the tunnel."

The money raised will be split evenly among the 21 tenants, says Don Reid. (Submitted by Ashley Gerbig)

Reid said most of the residents have found a new place to live.

At Monday night's meeting of Summerside city council, the committee received a $3,000 cheque from the Chinese-Canadian Association of P.E.I.

Mayor Bill Martin said the city would provide in-kind services, and added there may be a financial contribution as a sponsor at the fundraising dinner on Oct. 20.

With files from Isabella Zavarise