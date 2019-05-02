Meet some of the students at P.E.I.'s annual heritage fair

More than 180 students from 28 Island schools put their knowledge on display Thursday at the annual Prince Edward Island Heritage Fair at Confederation Centre of the Arts.

The annual provincial heritage fair is an exhibition of projects created by students in grades 5 to 9 who use various media to tell stories about heroes, famous Canadian people and historical milestones. Many choose to research local people and events, including their own family members.

There are 15 finalists invited to participate in the national Young Citizens online video contest. Videos will be available for Canadians to view and vote on from June 11 to July 11 at www.YoungCitizens.ca. Four students from across Canada will be selected to go to Ottawa in the fall.

The 2019 P.E.I. Heritage Fair finalists are:

Sarah Laurin, Grade 5, École François Buote, Les courtes pointes.

Les courtes pointes. Katie Connolly and Ava Clarkn, Grade 5, L.M. Montgomery, The History of Lucy Maud Montgomery.

Séamus Studer, Grade 5, Athena Consolidated, Bops.

Nadia Carr, Grade 5, West Kent Elementary, Myoma's Move to Canada: Post WWII.

Alivia Johnston, Grade 6, Greenfield Elementary, Les premières Femme Médecins Canadien.

Paige Thompson, Grade 6, Athena Consolidated, Honourable George Coles – Not Your Ordinary Politician.

Lauryn Monkley and Avery Curry, Grade 6, Greenfield Elementary, Hayley Wickenheiser.

Myah Shea, Grade 6, St. Louis Elementary, Save the Bees.

Rory MacIntyre, Grade 6, West Royalty, Rocky MacDougall.

Jayden Paul, Grade 7, Stonepark Intermediate, St. Mary's First Nation.

Intermediate, St. Mary's First Nation. Stella Pendergast & Nadia Helmy, Grade 8, École François Buote, La Liste D'interdiction de Vol Canadienne.

La Liste D'interdiction de Vol Canadienne. Jae Millar Farley, Grade 9, Englewood, Operation Soap.

Here are some of the other participants:

Carson MacDougall, a Grade 8 student at Englewood, with his project called Is the NHL Doing Enough to Stop Brain Injuries? (Laura Hardy/CBC)

Kassandra MacDonald and Lilly Rafferty, Grade 6 students at O'Leary Elementary, with their project called West Point Lighthouse. (Laura Hardy/CBC)

Bria Doucet and Kameryn Buote, Grade 5 students at St. Louis Elementary, with their project called Butter Churn History. (Laura Hardy/CBC)

Marica Dion, a Grade 5 student at St. Louis Elementary, with her project called Maple Syrup. (Laura Hardy/CBC)

