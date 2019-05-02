Meet some of the students at P.E.I.'s annual heritage fair
More than 180 students showcase their learning with projects from Hayley Wickenheiser to bees
More than 180 students from 28 Island schools put their knowledge on display Thursday at the annual Prince Edward Island Heritage Fair at Confederation Centre of the Arts.
The annual provincial heritage fair is an exhibition of projects created by students in grades 5 to 9 who use various media to tell stories about heroes, famous Canadian people and historical milestones. Many choose to research local people and events, including their own family members.
There are 15 finalists invited to participate in the national Young Citizens online video contest. Videos will be available for Canadians to view and vote on from June 11 to July 11 at www.YoungCitizens.ca. Four students from across Canada will be selected to go to Ottawa in the fall.
The 2019 P.E.I. Heritage Fair finalists are:
- Sarah Laurin, Grade 5, École François Buote, Les courtes pointes.
- Katie Connolly and Ava Clarkn, Grade 5, L.M. Montgomery, The History of Lucy Maud Montgomery.
- Séamus Studer, Grade 5, Athena Consolidated, Bops.
- Nadia Carr, Grade 5, West Kent Elementary, Myoma's Move to Canada: Post WWII.
- Alivia Johnston, Grade 6, Greenfield Elementary, Les premières Femme Médecins Canadien.
- Paige Thompson, Grade 6, Athena Consolidated, Honourable George Coles – Not Your Ordinary Politician.
- Lauryn Monkley and Avery Curry, Grade 6, Greenfield Elementary, Hayley Wickenheiser.
- Myah Shea, Grade 6, St. Louis Elementary, Save the Bees.
- Rory MacIntyre, Grade 6, West Royalty, Rocky MacDougall.
- Jayden Paul, Grade 7, Stonepark Intermediate, St. Mary's First Nation.
- Stella Pendergast & Nadia Helmy, Grade 8, École FrançoisBuote, La Liste D'interdiction de Vol Canadienne.
- Jae Millar Farley, Grade 9, Englewood, Operation Soap.
Here are some of the other participants: