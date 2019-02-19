Annual heritage award winners announced in Charlottetown

The P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation and the City of Charlottetown have given out their annual heritage awards to Islanders for their preservation efforts on Tuesday.

"Heritage Day is one of those special days during the year when we stop and reflect on our history – celebrating the stories and people of our past, those who have helped shape our city into the great place that it is today," Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown said in a news release.

Recipients of this year's Heritage Awards included:

The University of Prince Edward for the sympathetic renovation of historic Dalton Hall.

The Thomas Alley House Group for its restoration work on Thomas Alley House, 62 Prince Street.

Quentin Bevan for conducting sensitive renovations to the Blake House, 100 King Street.

Terry Hennessey for his efforts to sympathetically renovate 25 Hillsborough Street.

Steve and Nancy Godkin for the restoration of 267 Richmond Street.

Jim Hornby for his extensive work in celebrating and documenting Charlottetown's historic black community.

The Roman Catholic Cemetery Committee for its work in restoring and making improvements to the Roman Catholic cemetery on Longworth Avenue.

Catherine Hennessey Award

The Catherine G. Hennessey Award was presented to Islanders Kathy and Kevin Murphy.

Kevin and Kathy Murphy won the Catherine G. Hennessey Award at Tuesday's ceremony. (JA Prince Edward Island)

The award was established in 2011 to honour historian and heritage activist Catherine G. Hennessey, and is given to an individual or group who have helped shape Charlottetown.

"Kevin and Kathy Murphy have a strong belief in the value of heritage preservation and recognize it as an important element in their work," said Coun. Greg Rivard, chair of the city's planning and heritage committee, said in a statement. "Following their work on the Great George Hotel, they have continued to acquire and renovate historic buildings, many neglected and in need of revitalization."

The foundation also unveiled a new outdoor exhibit centring on the history of post-secondary education in Charlottetown.

The exhibit — On Saints and Welshmen: The Evolution of Post-Secondary Education in Charlottetown — will feature historic images in the storefront windows of the Planning and Heritage Department.

The exhibit will be on display until March 22.

