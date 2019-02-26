How to keep doctors in West Prince? Group puts focus on retention
'A lot of it revolved around spousal and family supports'
A group in P.E.I.'s West Prince region is hosting an event in hopes of doing a better job at retaining health care professionals that settle in the area.
The group has invited newcomers, community organizations and physicians to an event called Here to Stay at Mill River Resort early in March.
"We've seen successes from communities taking ownership of these issues right across the country," said Paul Young, the administrator for community hospitals in West Prince.
"We've been asking ourselves the question, why not West Prince?"
West Prince has struggled for years to keep its full complement of 12 doctors in place. While doctors are higher profile, the Here to Stay initiative is aimed at all health care professionals, said Young.
Family supports key
There are two new doctors coming in 2019, and the group wants to keep them long term. Young said in past cases it appears there has been good support for the professionals.
"A lot of it revolved around spousal and family supports, and what have we done to make them feel included and supported within the community," he said.
"By the time we've identified there's some challenges and concerns and address strategies around those it's a little too little too late."
Young said in the future they will be looking to establish those connections early. The meeting will discuss the specifics of how to do that with an approach that meets the individual needs of the families.
