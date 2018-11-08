He's back: Herb Dickieson to run for NDP in next provincial election

More than two decades after he became P.E.I.'s first and only NDP MLA, Herb Dickieson has returned to provincial politics.

Dickieson, 64, was acclaimed Wednesday night as the NDP nominee for District 25, O'Leary-Inverness. The seat is currently held by Liberal cabinet minister Robert Henderson.

Dickieson represented the district from 1996-2000 when he was leader of the NDP. He said he's looking forward to working with the NDP's current leader, Joe Byrne.

"I'm very excited about the possibilities of Joe Byrne and myself and other New Democrats finding their way to the legislature next year or whenever the election is called."

Herb Dickieson with Taylor Vardy, who moved Dickieson's NDP nomination for District 25. (PEI NDP/Facebook)

Dickieson, ran unsuccessfully for the federal NDP in the 2015 election. In 2017, he retired from his medical practice after almost 30 years as a physician.

"I've had a bit of a rest, I've done a few things but we're ready to get back into the political scene," he said.

In the latest poll by Corporate Research Associates, the NDP remained fourth in support on P.E.I. behind the Greens, Liberals and PCs.

But Dickieson, who said he's supported the NDP since he was 18 and heard then-federal leader David Lewis speak at an event in Charlottetown, believes the party can gain the support of Islanders.

"If you listen very closely to the people that you hope to represent, you reflect their views and you try to come up with solutions that are most practical and effective for the people, I think is the best way to gain support and confidence and that's precisely what I intend to do."

According to the fixed date in P.E.I.'s Election Act, the next provincial vote should take place on Oct. 7, 2019. But the Liberals could call an election earlier, or have the date pushed back if it conflicts with a federal election.

