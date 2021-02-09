Finding a solution for Haiti in eggs

With the combination of the pandemic and political unrest, the situation in Haiti is getting progressively worse, but a P.E.I.-based development group is making a difference for some with the simple gift of hens.

Lloyd Dalziel has been working with International Sustainable Community Assistance on development work in Haiti for 11 years, and he has never seen conditions as bad as they are now.

"Looking back over our trips to Haiti it's almost inconceivable that things could get much worse. But certainly, you know, layered with COVID, the situation in Haiti is pretty desperate," Dalziel told Island Morning host Laura Chapin.

"We're seeing a lot of protests in Haiti. Food insecurity is probably at an all-time high."

Despite the pandemic, political unrest, and violence in the streets — including kidnappings — most Haitians need to go to the market every day, said Dalziel, both to buy necessities and sell items in order to make a living. Those necessities are getting more expensive, he said. Haiti relies on foreign food aid, and the pandemic and political unrest are putting stress on supply chains.

A single egg in the market can cost $1 US. That's with the average Haitian making $6 US a day.

Protein and cash

That inflation has, however, increased the value of a project ISCA started some years ago, where it helps families build chicken coops and supplies hens.

Egg prices make hens particularly useful as a development tool. They can provide both hard-to-come-by protein and cash for a family.

"It's worked really well for us," said Dalziel.

Lloyd Dalziel meets with local partners Wilfred Ozon, centre, and Guyere Theodore, right, in Haiti. (International Sustainable Community Assistance)

"We really are proud of our success in Haiti and that those projects that we started continue to run today without any foreign aid. They are truly sustainable."

Given the success of the project, ISCA is looking to move it into other communities.

The group will be holding a fundraising concert at the Haviland Club in Charlottetown on Saturday, and is hoping to raise $3,000 in tickets and donations.

