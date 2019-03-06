Hemp processing facility proposed for Brackley
Company says it would work with Island farms to produce oils and capsules for cannabis market
An application has been made for a hemp processing and extraction facility in the rural municipality of Brackley, P.E.I.
Tyler MacDonald, the founder and CEO of Red Earth Cannabis, says the the first step of a three-phase plan is to open a 14,000 square-foot facility on about 1.6 hectares (about four acres) of land on Union Road.
He said Red Earth would work with Island farms to produce hemp that is high in CBD, which the company would then process to make oils and capsules for the cannabis market.
"It's all done in a very environmentally friendly, safe, effective manner," he said.
Employ about 20 people
MacDonald said the facility would employ about 20 people in the beginning, as well as farm workers.
He said they are just coming to the end of meeting the Health Canada requirements and now require approval from the rural municipality of Brackley. The municipality is holding a public meeting on March 14 at 7 p.m. at the Brackley Commons.
MacDonald is hoping to put crops in the ground this spring and he hopes to start construction on the facility this summer.
He expects the cost of the project to be about $5 million.
With files from Angela Walker
