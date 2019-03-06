Skip to Main Content
Hemp processing facility proposed for Brackley
New

Hemp processing facility proposed for Brackley

An application has been made for a hemp processing and extraction facility in the rural municipality of Brackley, P.E.I.

Company says it would work with Island farms to produce oils and capsules for cannabis market

CBC News ·
Tyler MacDonald, the founder and CEO of Red Earth Cannabis, says the company hopes to break ground on a new facility in Brackley, P.E.I., by summer. (Submitted by Tyler MacDonald)

An application has been made for a hemp processing and extraction facility in the rural municipality of Brackley, P.E.I.

Tyler MacDonald, the founder and CEO of Red Earth Cannabis, says the the first step of a three-phase plan is to open a 14,000 square-foot facility on about 1.6 hectares (about four acres) of land on Union Road.

He said Red Earth would work with Island farms to produce hemp that is high in CBD, which the company would then process to make oils and capsules for the cannabis market.

"It's all done in a very environmentally friendly, safe, effective manner," he said.

Employ about 20 people

MacDonald said the facility would employ about 20 people in the beginning, as well as farm workers.

He said they are just coming to the end of meeting the Health Canada requirements and now require approval from the rural municipality of Brackley. The municipality is holding a public meeting on March 14 at 7 p.m. at the Brackley Commons.

MacDonald is hoping to put crops in the ground this spring and he hopes to start construction on the facility this summer.

He expects the cost of the project to be about $5 million.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Angela Walker

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us