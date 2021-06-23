'It would change everything': P.E.I. parents ask province to fund drug to treat sons' hemophilia

A P.E.I. family is pleading for the province to agree to fund a drug called Hemlibra, for the sake of their two young sons.

Declan and Tristan McNeely have severe hemophilia A — a bleeding disorder that leaves their blood unable to clot properly.

Their parents Donovan and Jenn McNeely say access to Hemlibra would change their lives, since the boys currently get needles between three and seven times a week.

"They basically don't have a clotting level, so if they start to bleed, essentially they can't stop bleeding on their own," Donovan McNeely said. "We're constantly telling them they need to slow down and stop doing particular things that little kids want to do."

It's a huge part of our life. It basically, at this point, is our life. - Donovan McNeely

He said the boys need medication every day to help. "It's a huge part of our life. It basically, at this point, is our life."

But this new drug, Hemlibra, could shorten that to every couple of weeks instead of three to seven times a week, the parents say.

'We've basically taken every avenue'

"It would make our lives incredibly different," Donovan said. "It would just be amazing [for] their quality of life, and I mean for us too … it would change everything for us."

Donovan said the family has reached out to MLAs across the province, the health minister as well as hematologists in Halifax. "We've basically taken every avenue that we can think of to get this added."

CBC News reached out to the province for comment on Tuesday night but has not heard back yet.

Green MLA Michele Beaton, the Opposition critic for health and wellness, issued a statement Wednesday asking for the province to immediately add Hemlibra to the provincial drug formulary.

'We want to make sure more life-changing treatments are available to Islanders,' Green MLA Michele Beaton said in a statement regarding Hemlibra. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

"When we have the ability to change peoples lives for the better, we must do what we can to make that happen," Beaton said. "This is why the Official Opposition requested additional funding to the P.E.I. Drug Formulary in its most recent budget submission. We want to make sure more life changing treatments are available to Islanders.

"I am asking Minister Hudson to … expedite the review process for adding Hemlibra to our provincial drug formulary. The evidence is plain that this will improve the lives of Islanders with severe hemophilia A. There should be no delay in providing this life-changing drug."

Posted about anguish of treatment

Jenn and Donovan McNeely recently posted on social media to tell people about how difficult the current treatments are for hemophilia.

Donovan said that during a recent treatment,Tristan, "who has a lot of fear and anxiety around needles," had to be pinned down by two adults while he screamed.

"Like I said in my Facebook post, we essentially have to torture our own child to give him his life-saving medication," he said. "There's a certain trauma that comes with being held down to be medicated and we would rather see them have the best chance at life."

Jenn McNeely agreed that having Hemlibra would change the children's lives, and that they're hoping it'll be available to them anyday now.

Some of the medical supplies that are now part of daily life for the McNeely family in South Granville, P.E.I. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"We're completely blown away by the people who've responded to Donovan's post, and then I put up a post as well just kind of from my point of view," she said. "It's been really, really heartwarming to see.

"For me, the most important thing that I want people to understand is that these are little boys that just want to be little boys and it would be amazing to see it improve lives. Lots of lives."

More from CBC P.E.I.