Real estate company aims to help Islanders in need be ready for potential 2nd wave of COVID-19

Staff at an Island real estate company have come together to launch the Helping Hands initiative to give people in need access to essential items should a second wave of COVID-19 hit P.E.I.

Powerhouse Realty P.E.I. is hoping community members will help them with donations to fill what they're calling helping handbags, which will include essential items like masks, sanitizer, water and toilet paper.

"It was probably around the end of April that a few of us ended up saying, 'We need to do something for other people or those in need, especially if a second wave hits,'" said Patty Campbell, a broker and owner with the company.

The company is aiming to deliver the bags to some of the shelters on P.E.I. so they can be distributed as needed. So far, they have about a dozen bags already assembled.

Matching donations

"We're looking for charitable donations of things like ... little sample bottles of shampoos and lotions and that," Campbell said.

"If people do have, you know, these kinds of supplies that would be great to fill the bags with. As well as just easy foods like soups and crackers."

We did without, we used to go door-knocking asking for milk, sometimes something even as simple as toilet paper. — Patty Campbell, Powerhouse Realty P.E.I.

If the initiative is successful, and if there are enough donations to fill 100 bags, Campbell said the company will match the number of bags.

The inspiration for Campbell to start the initiative was personal.

"I also was somebody that was somebody in need," she said, reflecting on her childhood.

"We did without, we used to go door-knocking asking for milk, sometimes something even as simple as toilet paper."

Now that she's in a position to help, Campbell said "it's about paying it forward."

Those interested in donating items or money can message staff through the company's Facebook page.

Campbell said the company hopes to have a first round of bags filled by July 1.

More from CBC P.E.I.