Former military officer hired to help vets find construction work in region

The veterans support program Helmets to Hardhats Canada has received a federal grant to hire an Atlantic representative.

Dave Giannou, a retired lieutenant-commander in the navy, began his new position last week. He is working to help former military personnel in the region find new employment in the construction industry.

"We are a family, we always take care of our own so this is an opportunity for me to give back to the family," he said.

"We're dedicating this position to work with the Atlantic provinces. I've already met with some of the labour relations associations and with some of the union representatives as well to see what opportunities are out there."

Giannou said veterans have many skills that are transferable to the construction industry, which is currently facing labour shortages.

"A lot of our trades have a background in construction, manufacturing, iron-working, steel-working, engineering, these are all transferable trades but the military tend to train for our job and it's difficult for members to recognize how they can transition that into a civilian trade so that's our job."

