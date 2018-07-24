Hells Angels chapter now calling P.E.I. home, police say

P.E.I. now officially has a full chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, say RCMP.

Police say there was an event held in Woodbridge, Ont., on the weekend where Charlottetown bikers were given their patches making them full members.

RCMP note the sponsor club of the Charlottetown group is in Woodbridge.

RCMP say five Charlottetown bikers were given their patches making them full members and there is believed to be another member.

"There is also a sixth member we haven't identified out there, we're not sure who that would be at this point. According to the rules within the Hells Angels you do have to have six members to have an active club," said RCMPCpl. Andy Cook with the federal serious and organized crime unit.

Full chapter, further growth

'I don't think this is the place for them and hopefully at some point they are going to realize that,' says Cpl. Andy Cook. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Cook said having full chapter status will likely lead to further growth on the Island.

"I'm not going to say I am pleased to see the Hells Angels set up in this province. I don't think this is the place for them and hopefully at some point they are going to realize that."

Cook said if any Hells Angels members "step out of line," P.E.I. law enforcement will be all over it.

"When I say that I mean every law enforcement officer in this province is going to be there to do their part to make sure that they get held accountable for that. And we would also call on the public to do their part as well."

Process started in 2016

Cook said there are stages before a club becomes full patched. He said the Charlottetown group was in the hang around phase in 2016.

"In 2017 they received their prospect patch which is the next step up," Cook said.

There are rules around what members can wear at certain stages, Cook said, and now the P.E.I. members have been fully patched they have the province listed on their back.

"On the back, you have what we call a bottom and top rocker. So the bottom rocker is your province, in our case it was Prince Edward Island. The top rocker says Hells Angels and then the death head symbol is in between."

Cook said there is also a patch on the left breast of the vest which has the chapter they are with.

"In our case that's Charlottetown."

