Heavy rain and powerful winds expected for P.E.I. as Hurricane Dorian looms

As Hurricane Dorian looms over the Atlantic provinces, Islanders can be sure to expect heavy rain and powerful winds across Prince Edward Island.

The latest projection for Dorian's arrival on Prince Edward Island has the storm as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning is in effect across Prince Edward Island, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Lashing winds

With the tropical storm warning in effect, Islanders can expect sustained winds of about 65 km/h or more over the next 24 hours paired with winds gusting from 60 km/h to 90 km/h, Simpkin said.

"From 8 a.m. until about 5 p,.m. we're going to see those winds really heavy," Simpkin said.

Severe winds have the potential to break tree branches resulting in downed utility lines.

Simpkin is urging Islanders to stay away from the shore as the combination of surge and large waves could result in dangerous rip currents and the risk of being pulled out to sea.

Here we go, here are the advisories from <a href="https://twitter.com/ECCCWeatherNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ECCCWeatherNS</a> The rain is pushing in ahead of Dorian Cat 1. Hurricane force winds 90G140km/h. Tropical storm force winds60G90 km/h and 50-100+ mm of rain. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/INFlAe3pVR">pic.twitter.com/INFlAe3pVR</a> —@tsimpkin

Risk of flooding

While the coast of Nova Scotia will likely take the brunt of Dorian's impact, Simpkin said Prince Edward Island won't be spared.

As Dorian passes, there is a risk of local flooding from heavy rainfall in Prince and Queens counties on P.E.I., she said.

"On average, southern New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia — with the exception of Cape Breton — could see anywhere from 75 to 150 millimetres of rain.

"This is a big deal."

Islanders can expect relief from the storm by tomorrow morning, as Dorian is expected to wrap up by then, Simpkin said.

For closures and delays head to CBC P.E.I.'s Storm Centre.

