Heavy rain and powerful winds expected for P.E.I. as Hurricane Dorian looms
Islanders can expect anywhere between 75 and 150 millimetres of rain
As Hurricane Dorian looms over the Atlantic provinces, Islanders can be sure to expect heavy rain and powerful winds across Prince Edward Island.
The latest projection for Dorian's arrival on Prince Edward Island has the storm as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
A tropical storm warning is in effect across Prince Edward Island, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
Lashing winds
With the tropical storm warning in effect, Islanders can expect sustained winds of about 65 km/h or more over the next 24 hours paired with winds gusting from 60 km/h to 90 km/h, Simpkin said.
"From 8 a.m. until about 5 p,.m. we're going to see those winds really heavy," Simpkin said.
Severe winds have the potential to break tree branches resulting in downed utility lines.
Simpkin is urging Islanders to stay away from the shore as the combination of surge and large waves could result in dangerous rip currents and the risk of being pulled out to sea.
Here we go, here are the advisories from <a href="https://twitter.com/ECCCWeatherNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ECCCWeatherNS</a> The rain is pushing in ahead of Dorian Cat 1. Hurricane force winds 90G140km/h. Tropical storm force winds60G90 km/h and 50-100+ mm of rain. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/INFlAe3pVR">pic.twitter.com/INFlAe3pVR</a>—@tsimpkin
Risk of flooding
While the coast of Nova Scotia will likely take the brunt of Dorian's impact, Simpkin said Prince Edward Island won't be spared.
As Dorian passes, there is a risk of local flooding from heavy rainfall in Prince and Queens counties on P.E.I., she said.
"On average, southern New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia — with the exception of Cape Breton — could see anywhere from 75 to 150 millimetres of rain.
"This is a big deal."
Islanders can expect relief from the storm by tomorrow morning, as Dorian is expected to wrap up by then, Simpkin said.
For closures and delays head to CBC P.E.I.'s Storm Centre.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Tina Simpkin
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.