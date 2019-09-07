Harsh winds, heavy rain to bash P.E.I. overnight
Confederation Bridge closed Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
The number of people without power on Prince Edward Island rose to more than 50,000 by late evening Saturday as Dorian moves through the region.
After having restrictions in place most of the day, the Confederation Bridge closed at 8:30 p.m.
Kim Griffin, with Maritime Electric, said crews have been on the road working to restore power in what's been a "very intense storm."
Downed trees hitting power lines are the biggest problem at this point, Griffin said. The utility is encouraging people to stay off the roads as they've had a number of reports of wires down.
As of 9 p.m. there was no timeline for restoring power across the province.
"At this stage it's too early to tell and the winds are still remaining strong so we're just hoping that our crews are working safely and able to restore power as quickly as possible," she said.
Randy MacDonald, Charlottetown's fire chief, asked people to stay off the roads.
RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler said trees were falling down in all three counties, including "some on the roadways and some that have caused minor fires when coming into contact with the power lines."
Tom MacLeod, chief of the Montague Fire Department, said firefighters responded to Beck's Home Furniture on Saturday as a portion of the roof came off the building.
"RCMP had already evacuated the house next door and there was a lot of people … scared that the roof would come off," he said. "We just closed off the roads for a while."
The latest from CBC's Jay Scotland
Islanders should expect heavy rain and powerful winds to continue across the Island overnight — especially over eastern P.E.I., said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland, where the strongest winds are likely to occur.
"Dorian may no longer be a hurricane but is still a very strong post-tropical storm producing hurricane-strength winds," Scotland said.
"Tropical storm force sustained winds will continue across P.E.I. with a chance for hurricane-strength winds over eastern areas as Dorian passes very near, or potentially over, eastern Kings County."
Winds are already gusting from 90 to well over 100 km/h, and may increase as the storm approaches, Scotland said. Much of P.E.I. could see gusts as high as 120 km/h, with even stronger winds possible over eastern P.E.I.
"Rainfall from 50 to around 100 millimetres is possible with the heaviest rain likely falling in western areas," he added.
"Regardless of where you are on P.E.I., the storm may be tracking to the east, but it's big enough that all of the Island will continue to feel its effects."
A tropical storm warning is in effect across Prince Edward Island, he said. A hurricane watch remains in effect for Kings County.
As Dorian passes, there is a risk of local flooding not only from heavy rainfall but coastal flooding is also possible, Scotland said, due to high waves and a potential storm surge especially in low areas.
A storm surge warning remains in effect across all three counties.
Travel
All flights out of Charlottetown Airport after 3 p.m. Saturday have been cancelled.
All ferry crossings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia on Saturday were cancelled due to tropical storm warnings for the Island.
For up-to-date information about cancellations and delays please visit our website at <a href="https://t.co/pAHB29Nxnp">https://t.co/pAHB29Nxnp</a> <a href="https://t.co/nHVU709bHk">pic.twitter.com/nHVU709bHk</a>—@NFLFerries
Ferry service disruptions are also expected for Sunday. Officials say ferry service is not expected to resume until Sunday afternoon at the earliest.
Shelter
An overflow shelter is open in Charlottetown in preparation for increased demand at homeless shelters due to Dorian.
To help Islanders experiencing homelessness during the potential effects of Hurricane Dorian, overflow shelter support will open at Jack Blanchard Hall (7 Pond Street, Charlottetown).—@PhilipBrownPEI
Jack Blanchard Hall on Pond Street is open and is expected to stay open until at least noon on Sunday.
With files from Tina Simpkin
