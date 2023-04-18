Content
PEI

Heating oil and diesel prices jump in unscheduled change

The cost of heating oil and diesel is up on P.E.I. Thursday morning, in an unscheduled change from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Prices still below last year’s spike

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
A furnace oil tank showing the gauge at almost full.
Heating oil prices rose through the summer, but had been down recently. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The minimum price at the pump for diesel rose 8.1 cents to $2.14, and the maximum price for heating oil is up 6.3 cents to $1.66.

The price of gas is unchanged.

Prices for heating oil and diesel had been rising through the summer but fell in each of the last two weeks. Thursday morning's increase erases that price relief.

Prices for heating oil and diesel are still almost 15 cents lower than they were a year ago. Last October when kerosene, a key ingredient in diesel and heating oil, was in short supply prices spiked, rising more than 60 cents in the first half of the month.

The next scheduled price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission is Friday.

