Heating oil and diesel prices jump in unscheduled change

The cost of heating oil and diesel is up on P.E.I. Thursday morning, in an unscheduled change from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for diesel rose 8.1 cents to $2.14, and the maximum price for heating oil is up 6.3 cents to $1.66.

The price of gas is unchanged.

Prices for heating oil and diesel had been rising through the summer but fell in each of the last two weeks. Thursday morning's increase erases that price relief.

Prices for heating oil and diesel are still almost 15 cents lower than they were a year ago. Last October when kerosene, a key ingredient in diesel and heating oil, was in short supply prices spiked, rising more than 60 cents in the first half of the month.

The next scheduled price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission is Friday.