P.E.I. sees huge drop in heating oil, diesel prices

Following a large drop in the price of heating oil and diesel earlier this week Prince Edward Islanders got an even bigger break Friday morning.

The minimum price at the pump for a litre of diesel is down 28.7 cents to $2.137. The heating oil maximum price dropped 26.2 cents to $1.652.

The minimum price at the pump for gas is also down, with 5.2 cents off the price of regular. It's now $2.056.

This was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Earlier this week prices for heating oil and diesel fell more than 15 cents, and the gas price went up on Tuesday.

The diesel price is 45.9 cents lower than it was to start the week, and 42 cents has fallen off the price of heating oil. That's the equivalent of $22.95 savings on a 50-litre fill up of diesel, and $252 on 600 litres to top up your heating oil tank.

Prices have been up and down, mostly up, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the end of February. They had already been at record highs.

But the last three weeks have been especially volatile, and in particular for diesel and heating oil. They both spiked by more than 40 cents at the end of April, but are now back below their April 22 prices.

While the war in Ukraine has played a part in high petroleum product prices, the pandemic has been an even bigger factor.

Lockdowns, and the resulting crash in demand, led to shuttering of refineries. A faster than expected recovery has left North America short of refining capacity, enabling those refineries that are operating to increase their profit margins.