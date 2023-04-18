Heating oil, diesel see biggest price jump in almost 5 months

Fuel prices were up overnight on P.E.I., reversing a trend for diesel and heating oil that goes back to mid-winter.

It was the regular, weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for diesel rose 8.0 cents to $1.621 per litre and the maximum price for heating oil was up 7.3 cents to $1.059 per litre.

It was the biggest increase in price for those fuels since Jan. 28. Prices for both were riding high at the time — $2.347 for diesel and $1.796 for heating oil — but they have fallen or were unchanged almost every week since.

They have, however, risen in two of the last three weeks.

Gas prices were also up but not nearly as much, with the minimum price at the pump rising 1.7 cents to $1.627.

Gas prices have been relatively steady since late January in comparison to the sharp declines in diesel and heating oil. They have bounced up and down some, and are currently about a dime lower than they were in late January.

The next scheduled price change from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission is June 30.