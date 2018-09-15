Deep cuts in price for heating oil, diesel Friday

P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission ordered sharply lower prices for heating oil and diesel overnight.

The price of heating oil fell seven cents a litre to $0.515.

Diesel was also down seven cents on the base price. That dropped the minimum price for a litre of self-serve to $0.779.

The price of heating oil is less than half of what it was at the beginning of the year, and the price of diesel is down more than 40 per cent.

Prices on Jan. 3:

Diesel: $1.341

Heating oil: $1.047.

Prices for gasoline and propane were not changed.

