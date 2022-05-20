Heating oil price falls almost a dime on Prince Edward Island

Prices for heating oil, gasoline, diesel and propane on P.E.I. were all down Friday morning.

This was the regularly scheduled price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Heating oil took the biggest drop, with the maximum price down 9.7 cents to $1.537 per litre, the lowest since early October.

The minimum price at the pump for diesel fell 4.1 cents to $2.464 per litre. Prices for diesel on P.E.I. broke records in the spring and fall, and despite recent decreases they remain in the same range as those records.

Gas prices were down slightly, the minimum price at the pump 1.5 cents lower at $1.465 per litre. It has not been that low since January.

Propane prices were also down. Changes varied by retailer, with prices for bulk delivery now averaging $0.877 per litre, down 3.6 cents.

After a volatile first month of November the market for petroleum products has settled down, with only one unscheduled change in the last month. Prices for gas, diesel and heating oil have fallen in every adjustment since Nov. 16.

The next scheduled price review from IRAC is Dec. 23.