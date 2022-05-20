Heating oil, diesel prices take big tumble

Prince Edward Islanders are looking at much lower prices for heating oil and diesel on Tuesday morning.

It was an unscheduled change from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The maximum price of heating oil fell 15.8 cents to $1.49 per litre and the minimum price at the pump for diesel dropped 17.3 cents to $2.07 per litre.

It's the lowest price for heating oil since late September, and the lowest for diesel since early October.

Prices have spiked three times since then, in October, November, and a smaller jump last month.

Records were broken in November, with diesel prices reaching $2.97 and heating oil $2.20.

The price of gas was unchanged.

The next scheduled price review from IRAC is Friday.