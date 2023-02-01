Heating oil sees big drop in price on P.E.I.
The price of heating oil is down on P.E.I. Friday morning, along with the price of diesel.
Gas price unchanged
The changes were part of the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The price of gas was unchanged. It dropped in an unscheduled change on Tuesday.
The maximum price for heating oil fell 8.4 cents to $1.649.
The minimum price at the pump for diesel was down 6.9 cents to $2.244.
Following a bump up in prices in the last week of January prices for gas, diesel and heating oil are now back to within a few cents of where they were at the start of the year.
The next scheduled price review from IRAC is Feb. 17.
