Mosaic honouring Dr. Heather Morrison made with thousands of pictures from Islanders
'We were blown away by everyone's reactions'
Two P.E.I. women have collaborated with more than 4,000 Islanders to create a mosaic of thanks for P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.
The gift was to thank Morrison and her office for their work protecting Islanders during the pandemic.
"That was really inspirational, both for me and for my team," Morrison said during her briefing Tuesday.
"Thank you to so many that were involved in that mosaic."
Trish MacLeod and Ashley Hansen created a Facebook group to ask Islanders to send along a picture for the project. Then they created a 60 by 90 centimetre mosaic, which included more than 4,000 of the submitted photos.
Hansen said they were overwhelmed by the support shown by Islanders.
"It turned out so nice," she said.
"We were blown away by everyone's reactions and kind words, and it's just really been incredible to do. I'm really happy we were able to do it."
MacLeod and Hansen used the photos to form the picture of a lighthouse.
The mosaic was kept as a surprise and dropped off to Morrison's office late last week.
