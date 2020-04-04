6 of P.E.I.'s 22 cases of COVID-19 have recovered, Morrison says

Two more people on P.E.I. with COVID-19 have recovered and there have been no new cases since Thursday, but P.E.I.'s chief public health officer says this is no time to be complacent.

Dr. Heather Morrison said P.E.I. received 169 negative tests since Friday with additional results pending.

"Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, our neighbouring provinces are having increasing cases and our concern is around community transmission," she said Saturday. "We are no means across the finish line in this pandemic. In fact, the finish line is nowhere on the horizon."

Six of the 22 COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. are now considered recovered. All the cases have been related to international travel. Morrison said P.E.I. has been fortunate there have been no hospitalizations so far.

If P.E.I. experiences widespread community transmission, we will be greatly challenged in containing the virus. — Dr. Heather Morrison

Morrison said it's important Islanders continue to practise physical distancing and self-isolation, and thanked Islanders for making "these tough behaviour changes."

"If P.E.I. experiences widespread community transmission, we will be greatly challenged in containing the virus," she said. "Our health-care system will struggle to care for those who need it. Our whole system will struggle to maintain essential services."

Morrison said officials will be following up with those who have been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days, and if they are unable to locate them, law enforcement will be called. She said at least three charges have been laid so far against people on P.E.I. who have violated public health orders.

Surprised by Trump's comments

Morrison said she expects widespread discussion in the days and weeks ahead about the effectiveness of masks that cover the nose and mouth. She said masks may help someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 from spreading the virus, but wearing a mask may not prevent a person from catching it.

"I think it's different if there's a lot of evidence of community transmission," she said. "So what I'm saying today may be different as our epidemiology changes."

Morrison said she was surprised to hear U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday pressure a U.S. manufacturer to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada.

"This is a global pandemic," she said. "It is not a time for us to be only looking after our own citizens, but certainly my priority is Islanders."

