P.E.I. opening COVID-19 testing clinics

P.E.I. will open its first clinic for COVID-19 testing in Charlottetown Wednesday, Chief Public Health Officer Heather Morrison announced on Island Morning.

Morrison was taking questions live from listeners.

A second clinic will be opened in Summerside Thursday. To access the clinic, Islanders should call 811. They will be assessed on the phone for whether they need to be tested.

"Anyone who has returned from travel within the last 14 days and has symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, they should be tested," said Morrison.

Islanders needing a test will get a call from the clinic within 24 hours arranging an appointment, she said. Morrison emphasized that this service is for people with mild symptoms, which is the majority of cases for COVID-19.

"Of course, if you have serious symptoms you should go to the hospital. If you're having distress or chest pain or really short of breath then the testing clinic is not the place for you to go," she said.

The province has so far had only 10 people tested, but Morrison anticipates that number will rise quickly with the opening of the clinics.

