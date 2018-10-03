Order of P.E.I. recipient 'overwhelmed and a little bit nervous'

Heather Cutcliffe says it will be a struggle to keep it together when she officially receives the Order of P.E.I. Wednesday morning.

"I'm a little bit overwhelmed and a little bit nervous," Cutcliffe told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier at a remote broadcast near her home in Augustine Cove.

"I'm afraid I'm going to get really emotional when I receive the award."

Cutcliffe, an occupational therapist, has been volunteering in her community since she was in high school. Her activities include work with local organizations such minor hockey and the Actiplex in Crapaud, and national groups such as the Arthritis Society and the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

National awards

Cutcliffe has also won awards in her profession, such as the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists Award for Innovation Practice and the Prince Edward Island Occupational Therapy Society's Joy Mill Award for providing an outstanding Contribution to Occupational Therapy.

Cutcliffe said the Order of P.E.I. came as an utter shock.

"I Googled to see who was part of the Order of P.E.I. and I was like, 'Oh my gosh. This is a pretty spectacular group that I'm getting the privilege of joining.' Yes, pretty overwhelmed," she said.

Also inducted into the order Wednesday are Paralympic medalist Mark Arendz, as well as farmer, entrepreneur and volunteer Irene Jewell.

With files from Island Morning