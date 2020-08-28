Heath MacDonald to represent Liberals in Malpeque

Former provincial cabinet minister Heath MacDonald has been named the Liberal Party candidate for the central P.E.I. riding of Malpeque.

No federal election has yet been called but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who holds a minority government, is expected to call one soon.

Malpeque has been held by the Liberals since 1988, most recently by Wayne Easter, who announced he was not reoffering. The nomination process was managed by the Liberal Party nationally.

MacDonald will run against Anna Keenan for the Green Party, who placed second in the riding in the 2019 election. Investment consultant Jody Sanderson is representing the Conservative Party.

More from CBC P.E.I.