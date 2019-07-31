How Islanders are keeping cool during heat wave

Islanders were trying to keep cool on the fourth day of an Island-wide heat wave as the provincial heat record for July 31 was broken reaching 30.3 C beating the previous 30 C record.

Alex Buffet works near Confederation Landing as a tour guide for the Ride Solar Bus.

"We are literally a giant green bus bike," she said.

Buffet said she will run somewhere to get a cold drink when she needs it, but the bus also has a roof.

"The shade definitely helps, but there is still definitely points where it is pretty warm," she said.

Buffet said she tries to keep those on the tour cool as well.

"We have water and ice right on the bike, so they all get drinks when we are going in between," she said.

Buffet said the way the tours are set up, they are only out in the heat for about 20 minutes at a time, because the tour stops off at several businesses and restaurants that have air conditioning.

Use fans, take breaks

Adan Loreto works at the kiosk at the Confederation Centre in downtown Charlottetown, and though the kiosk provides a little shade he also stays cool in other ways.

"We have a fan and we keep water close to us," Loreto said.

He said employees are also sure to take breaks.

"It's necessary for us to go inside with the AC sometimes," Loreto said.

Feel the music, not the heat

Mary Theresa Pitre was getting ready to play her guitar on the stage at Victoria Row for two hours she said.

"I'm actually lucky because I get to be under the shade whereas most people don't, so I'll be staying in the shade and drinking lots of water," she said.

She said organizers encourage performers to take a break and she tries to take one in the middle of her set.

"If it is a fun crowd and people are enjoying it then you don't really mind the heat that much," she said.

It may be hotter inside

Jon Ayres, a heating, ventilation and air conditioner installer, was taking a break outside because where he was doing an installation was reaching about 35 C, he said.

"We're contemplating going and chilling in their walk-in cooler maybe," he said.

Ayres said he has a couple of litres of water nearby to stay hydrated.

"A lot of times in our trade we're up in attics on days just like today. And you think it could be hot outside — when you are in a muggy attic and you are sweating in the insulation and you're insulating as well."

Ayres said being up in an attic when the heat gets past 30 C can be "pretty brutal."

He said he will hop in his vehicle and put on the air conditioning during breaks.

Ice cream to cool down

Logan Richard works as a server at Truck N' Roll, an ice cream food truck located in downtown Charlottetown. He said the truck opens with an awning that provides shade for customers and himself — the back door of the truck is also open for a "breeze."

"We hand roll the ice cream so this plate sits about minus-20 C, so that gives off a nice bit of cool air," Richard said.

He also said he indulges in some ice cream every now and again to stay cool.

"If it's quiet I'll whip up an ice cream and go sit in the shade, take a breather and cool down a bit," he said.

